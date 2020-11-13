The talks in Tunis this week follow a ceasefire agreed last month between the two major sides in the country’s war.

Libyan participants in political talks taking place in Tunis have set 24 December 2021 as the date for parliamentary and presidential elections, the acting UN envoy said on Friday.

“Reaching elections requires a new executive to unify the country. This requires the establishment of a reformed presidency council and an effective and unified government of national unity,” Stephanie Williams said on a call with journalists.

The talks in Tunis this week follow a ceasefire agreed last month between the two major sides in the country’s war, the internationally recognised Government of National Accord (GNA) and Khalifa Haftar’s eastern-based Libyan National Army (LNA).

However, many Libyans remain sceptical that the peacemaking efforts will end nearly a decade of chaos and bloodshed following the 2011 NATO-backed uprising against Muammar Gaddafi.

Meanwhile, President Ramaphosa says South Africa, as African Union chair, is helping to find a solution to Libya’s problems, as well as the Nile Dam tensions between Egypt and Ethiopia.

Responding to questions in Parliament, Ramaphosa said the continent had made strides in pursuing a common goal towards a peaceful and prosperous Africa. He said the African renaissance was under way.