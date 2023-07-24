Scores of EFF members have been gathering outside the Sara Baartman Hall at the University of Cape Town ahead of a lecture this evening by Kenyan academic Professor Patrick Lumumba.

Anti-Lumumba groups are also protesting against his views about LGBTQ people.

The two groups are expressing themselves peacefully.

The two groups are occupying the same square at the bottom of the steps leading to the hall.

EFF members, most dressed in their red clothing, are singing struggle songs.

The second group, made up of gay rights activists and Daso members as well as Sasco members, are also singing songs and playing music on loudspeakers.

The groups are opposed to Lumumba for his views on LGBT rights. He has expressed support for Uganda’s anti-gay laws.

Lumumba is expected to deliver a lecture to mark the EFF’s anniversary.

LGBTQIA+ organisations protest against upcoming EFF lecture by Lumumba: Khanyisile Phillips

EFF supporters at UCT ahead of Prof Patrick Lumumba’s address at the party’s 10 year anniversary celebrations face-off with an anti-Lumumba crowd who are protesting against the academic for his anti-LGBTQI+ stance. #sabcnews pic.twitter.com/7X7TFMNapQ — Abra Barbier (@BarbierAbra) July 24, 2023