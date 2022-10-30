Some members of the LGBTQIA+ community say they are relieved that their Pride Parade in Sandton, Johannesburg, on Saturday, was incident-free.

Thousands of people took part in the first parade since the COVID-19 pandemic, despite the United States (US) embassy’s warning of a possible terrorist attack in the area this weekend.

Marchers sang, cheered and waved flags in Pride colours amid heavy police presence.

State Security Deputy Minister Zizi Kodwa reassured South Africans that the country’s security was intact.

Kodwa said the alert issued by the US Embassy of a possible terror attack in the greater Sandton area this weekend, was unfortunate.

Kodwa believes the information should have been shared with intelligence agencies before being made public.

The department has stressed that there wasn’t enough evidence to support the claim and it did not deter the LGBTQIA+ community, who turned out in their numbers for the Johannesburg Pride Parade in Sandton.

It was business as usual in Sandton and the parade attracted large crowds in colourful attire, celebrating gay pride.

