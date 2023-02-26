The Department of Water and Sanitation is warning residents who have evacuated their homes due to high water levels along the Lower Orange and Vaal Rivers not to return home yet.

Some residents of Douglas in the Northern Cape started evacuating their homes last week due to rising water levels.

Currently the storage capacity at the Douglas Weir – which is at the confluence of Vaal and Orange rivers is at 170%.

The department opened twelve sluice gates last week due to increased water levels at the Vaal Dam and five of them have since been closed.

Water and Sanitation department spokesperson, Wisane Mavasa says, “Water levels at lower Orange River and lower Vaal River remain high and may take a while to respond to the reduced flows from both the upstream Orange and Vaal Rivers. The department continues to closely monitor the water flow in the affected rivers and dams, and urges communities to remain alert, avoid crossing low lying bridges, overflowing rivers and streams, and not to return to evacuated residences while these water courses are overflowing. The Vaal Dam is experiencing continuous decrease in water capacity, with the dam currently sitting at 111%.”