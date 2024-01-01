Level 4 weather warning issued for KZN

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The South African Weather Service has forecast disruptive rain and thunderstorms along the KwaZulu-Natal coast and parts of the Eastern Cape on Monday.

Forecaster Ayanda Nsele says heavy rainfall in Durban, Port Shepstone, Richards Bay, Amanzimtoti, uMthwalume and other areas along the coast may lead to localised flooding.

KZN Cooperative governance department spokesperson Siboniso Mngadi:

Meanwhile, heavy rains in Mthatha and its surroundings have not deterred residents of Qunu from celebrating New Year. Indoor celebrations were the order of the day at Lwalweni Four locality as residents gathered at the Dingani household.

Residents of Qunu have welcomed the New Year with optimism and joy, despite the heavy rains. They believe that rain means blessings and a good year ahead.

Some are grateful that they got to have crossed over to 2024.