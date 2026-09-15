Level 4 weather warning issued for KZN

The South African Weather Service (SAWS) has issued a yellow Level 4 warning for disruptive rain across parts of KwaZulu-Natal.

The warning will be in effect from Wednesday until Friday midnight.

The affected areas include eThekwini, Dr Nkosazana Dlamini–Zuma local municipality, Greater Kokstad, Mooi River, Ndwedwe, uMzimkhulu, uMzumbe and many others.

The weather service warns that the rain could cause major disruption to traffic due to possible flooding.

Residents are urged to heed weather warnings.

Extended weather forecast for Thursday and Friday, 17-18 September 2026:

Partly cloudy and cool to warm with isolated to scattered showers and thundershowers but widespread in south-east. It will be cold to very cold in the west.#weatheroutlook #saws #Warning #spring pic.twitter.com/gRCuYS3sFA — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) September 15, 2026

SA Weather Report | 15 September 2026