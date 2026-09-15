Search
Close this search box.
sabc-plus-logo

Home

Level 4 weather warning issued for KZN

  • [FILE] Vehicle seen with headlights on in rainy weather.
  • Image Credits :
  • Pixabay
SABC News

The South African Weather Service (SAWS) has issued a yellow Level 4 warning for disruptive rain across parts of KwaZulu-Natal.

The warning will be in effect from Wednesday until Friday midnight.

The affected areas include eThekwini, Dr Nkosazana DlaminiZuma local municipality, Greater Kokstad, Mooi River, Ndwedwe, uMzimkhulu, uMzumbe and many others.

The weather service warns that the rain could cause major disruption to traffic due to possible flooding.

Residents are urged to heed weather warnings.

SA Weather Report | 15 September 2026

MOST READ
  1. Trevor Tutu, son of late Arch Desmond Tutu, passes away
  2. Parents of missing Joburg toddler fear he’s been trafficked
  3. Govt’s response to Zuma’s Gupta meeting in India under scrutiny
  4. Former KZN MEC for Human Settlements Dr Ntuthuko Mahlaba passes away
  5. Olivenhoutbosch residents protest against undocumented migrants
  6. Church urges compassion for migrants during repatriation
  7. Family of missing Gallants player Thapelo Dhludhlu receives threats
  8. Ellis Park roars as SA beat England in Nations Championship opener
  9. Iranians mourn Khamenei at Tehran farewell ceremony
  10. Iranians flock to Khamenei’s funeral after wartime death
RELATED STORIES
Preferred Source Follow on Google News