A row has erupted between the North West government and the Letlhogile Royal family in Ganyesa. Part of the royal family is opposed to the appointment of the Acting Chief of the Barolong boo-Tlou-le-Tau, Thato Letlhogile.

The Letlhogile family members say the process was politically-motivated and they are now threatening to take the matter to court.

The lineage of Barolong boo-Tlou-le-Tau has allegedly been tampered with since their traditional leader Kgosi Mmusi Letlhogile died in 2018.

The Letlhogile royal family is divided over who is the rightful heir to the throne. Some accuse government of meddling in their affairs.

They are questioning the appointment of the new traditional leader as announced by the provincial government.

Modisakgotla Letlhogile, the chief’s paternal uncle, says government did not consult the family.

“We had made arrangements with government, but to our surprise, government did not consult the whole family, they just appointed their own.”

They are now taking the legal route, as Gomolemo Letlhogile, whom the disgruntled family members say is the rightful heir to the throne explains, “The position has been given to the juniors of the royal family but that was not, the decision we made as the royal family so we will be taking them to court.”

Premier Job Mokgoro sent the North West House of Traditional Leaders to deliver the appointment letter to the rightful Chief. Chairperson of the house Chief Moshe Mabe says Thato Letlhogile’s appointment does not set aside the claim that has been lodged by the Bogosi.

“The recognition of Thato Hugh Letlhogile does not set aside the dispute or the claim that has been lodged by the Bogosi. You need to understand that claim wants to predate 1980 when his father was installed. I think the premier will take the necessary step by making sure that this dispute is resolved by setting up necessary mechanisms to check whether the claims were valid or not.”

The Letlhogile family member, who the provincial government has appointed, could not be reached for comment.