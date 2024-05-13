Lesufi visits family of slain 5-year-old, vows support

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Gauteng Premier, Panyaza Lesufi, visited the Phalane family to pay his respect and pledge support to help find the criminals who murdered a 5-year-old.

Ditebogo Junior Phalane was fatally wounded when several men hijacked his father’s bakkie outside the family home in Soshanguve on Friday night. The pre-schooler died moments later in hospital.

Promising the Phalane family justice, Lesufi confirmed that police are given strict instructions to do all they can to hunt down the killers.

Lesufi and Community Safety MEC Faith Mazibuko say their visit to the family is not just about expressing condolences but about cementing action and declaring war against crime.

Police confirmed that they have no breakthrough yet, but various leads are being prioritised.

5-year-old Phalane met his untimely death right at his family home’s gate on Friday night.

It was around 10h30 pm when he ran to embrace his father at the gate, but horror awaited. His father was being hijacked by a group of trigger-happy ruthless criminals. His grief-stricken family says the promise by the Premier and police inspires some hope.

Video: Ditebogo Junior Phalane – 5-year-old shot dead in hijacking in Soshanguve: Panyaza Lesufi

Several other political parties also visited the family to give comfort and support, these include the EFF, ActionSA and the DA. They all lamented the scourge of crime that’s crippling the dignity of Soshanguve residents.

On concern that police and government are more reactive than proactive in dealing with violent crimes, and are failing to deal with the culture of lawlessness that could prevent devastation and stop trigger-happy criminals, Lesufi, says this is about to end.

Meanwhile, the SAPS top brass led by police minister Bheki Cele is expected to also visit the Phalane family. The visit will be followed by a crime prevention imbizo in one of the crime hotspots in Jukulyn.

Video: Ditebogo Junior Phalane – 5-year-old shot dead in hijacking in Soshanguve: Themba Masango