Lesufi unveils skills council to tackle unemployment

Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi has officially launched the Gauteng Human Resource Development Council. Lesufi says it will help build a skilled workforce, drive economic growth and create more employment opportunities for young people across the province.

He says the council will bring together government, business, labour and academia to ensure education and skills development respond to the needs of Gauteng’s economy.

The council will also oversee the implementation of the Gauteng Master Skills Plan Three aimed at addressing skills shortages and reducing unemployment.

“We are now strengthening what we call the Nurses Funding Programme which is designed to attract people from marginalised township communities. Phase One targeted young people in townships, informal settlements and hostels, showing them the opportunities available for training, receiving a stipend and participating in Public Works youth programmes. Our focus is now on universities and higher education institutions because those are the future skills we need. We don’t want people to qualify only to be left without opportunities. We want them to qualify and be able to get jobs,” says Lesufi.

[PICTURES]: @HigherEduGovZA Deputy Minister Dr Nomusa Dube-Ncube arrives and is welcomed by Premier @Lesufi and @unisa VC Prof LenkaBula for the launch of the Gauteng Human Resource Development Council (GHRDC). As South Africa’s economic hub, Gauteng faces pressing challenges… pic.twitter.com/nBT1kELwuH — Gauteng Provincial Gov (@GautengProvince) July 28, 2026

[PICTURES]: Members of the Executive Council are also in attendance at the launch the Gauteng Human Resource Development Council (GHRDC) at The University of South Africa. This launch underscores Gauteng’s commitment to building a skilled, capable, and future-ready workforce that… pic.twitter.com/KtCDoM1DQV — Gauteng Provincial Gov (@GautengProvince) July 28, 2026

-Reporting by Musa Mhlongo