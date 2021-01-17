[File photo] Department Spokesperson, Steve Mabona says all schools are expected to delay reopening by two weeks.

Gauteng MEC for Education, Panyaza Lesufi will on Monday visit the Helpmekaar College in Braamfontein, Johannesburg, amid reports that the institution had sent a newsletter to parents informing them that all 1 200 learners should report to school on Monday.

His department says he wants to establish the reasons for the college’s action as this would be in contravention of the postponement of the opening of schools to February 15th by Basic Education. This is due to concerns over the increasing number of coronavirus infections.

“All schools need to delay opening with the two weeks. So, the MEC would want to understand the reasons which led to this action by Helpmekaar College because on the face of it looks like defiance, but we want to understand on what transpired for them to take such a decision.”

This week, Minister of Basic Education Angie Motshekga announced that the reopening has been pushed back by two weeks to mid-February for both public and private schools.

Deputy Basic Education Minister Regina Mhaule said this is to avoid further burdening health facilities following the second wave of COVID-19. She said the new date will be dependent on the calendar.

“The new date will vary depending on the calendar they follow. For public schools and private schools, which follow the same calendar changes, school management teams will report for duty on Monday 25 January 2021, teachers shall follow Monday 1 February; learners return on Monday 15 February.”

