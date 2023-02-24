Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi will respond to the debate on his State of the Province Address (SOPA) today.

On Monday, Lesufi delivered his maiden State of the Province Address at the Johannesburg City Hall. Among his announcements was a R1 billion allocation in a bid to resolve the power crisis in the province. He also focused on the fight against crime, support for township businesses, the refurbishment of hostels and informal settlements.

Yesterday, political parties responded, saying the ANC has failed to address the rising crime levels or come up with a master plan to address service delivery.

Opposition parties say Lesufi’s address is filled with unrealistic promises, that are lacking in detail and have dismissed it as nothing more than politicking. The parties denounced his plans including the fight against crime, high rates of unemployment, the township economy, and the crisis in the healthcare sector.

Lesufi announced during his speech on Monday that the fight against crime will be his apex priority.

He said that Gauteng residents would, among others, be armed with electronic panic buttons that will be linked to law enforcement agencies, CCTVs and the new state of the art Integrated Command Centre.

DA Gauteng leader, Solly Msimanga, says Lesufi’s pronouncements lacked details, which he says shows poor planning.

The EFF described as counter revolutionary Lesufi’s announcement of the establishment of a 24-hour anti-land invasion tactical unit, which will be fully equipped to stop land invasions.

EFF MPL Phillip Makwala says Lesufi and his ANC-led administration failed to give clear and concrete commitments on how to reduce unemployment which according to Stats SA is almost 34%.

Gauteng Premier Lesufi’s SOPA criticised: