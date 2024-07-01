Lesufi to probably follow national govt in composition: Seepe

Reading Time: 2 minutes

As Gauteng residents await the announcement of the new provincial cabinet, political commentator Prof. Sipho Seepe says Premier Panyaza Lesufi is likely to follow a similar composition to President Cyril Ramaphosa’s Government of National Unity.

Lesufi will announce members of his executive (MECs) tonight.

Lesufi was meant to announce his provincial legislature last Sunday, however it was postponed indefinitely.

Like nationally, the ANC in Gauteng also did not acquire an outright majority, leaving them to create a Government of Provincial Unity.

“The fact that Panyaza Lesufi could not move ahead, was more an indication of the challenges that the ANC and DA was having at national level. So, in a sense the message has been sent to Panyaza Lesufi. It’s also about the reality on the ground, the ANC in Gauteng did not do well and it also needs to form partnerships. And if the DA plays ball at National level, then he can invite them. He had to wait to be guided by the national developments so that he creates a sense of durability and coherence,” says Seepe.

[MEDIA ADVISORY]: The @GautengProvince Premier, Panyaza @Lesufi will this evening, 1 July 2024, announce Members of the Executive Council (MECs) for the 7th administration.#GrowingGautengTogether pic.twitter.com/8sM6N5aI06 — Gauteng Provincial Gov (@GautengProvince) July 1, 2024