Lesufi to announce new Gauteng MECs today following a delays

Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi is now set to announce new members of the executive council (MECs) for the province’s seventh administration today.

The announcement was delayed yet again last night following a deadlock in negotiations between the Democratic Alliance (DA) and the African National Congress (ANC).

ANC Deputy Secretary in the province, Tasneem Motara, says it is disappointing that the delays were as a result of one party.

“We have really tried our best to be accommodative and to be understanding of what each and every party feels is important. We respect their views and respect how they feel, they want to contribute in the GNU.”

Motara adds: “I think it’s very sad and unfair that one party wants to stall this process to the extent it has. The ANC wants to make sure the province is stable. We have government and legislature that is in place and working. The Premier is really disappointed that for the second time, he is not able to establish government in the province.”

