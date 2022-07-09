ANC Gauteng Chairperson Panyaza Lesufi has emphasised the need to win the province back in the 2024 national elections. The party lost all metros in the province in the 2021 local government elections. Lesufi was speaking at the 14th ANC Gauteng conference at the Birchwood Hotel in Benoni on Gauteng’s Eastrand yesterday. He stressed the need to regain the support of the electorate ahead of the national elections.

“We are left with 19 months before the next elections in our province. We are left with 19minths before we prepare this movement to be attractive to our people. We are left with 19 months to renew our mandate in the contract that we have promised to our people. You will agree with me, within these 19 months, there is no time to play. Within that 19 months we have no time to point fingers at each other. We need a disciplined movement that has disciplined members that will marshall us to victory in 2024”, says Lesufi.