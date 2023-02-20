Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi says his administration is determined to put Gauteng on the path to prosperity.

He says the Gauteng government remains focused on accelerating economic growth, combating crime and improving the living conditions of people in townships, informal settlements and hostels.

Lesufi was delivering the State of the Province Address at the Johannesburg City Hall in the CBD.

He has acknowledged the threat that organised crime poses to the province.

Lesufi has also promised free WI-FI for townships.

Meanwhile, Lesufi has again confirmed that E- tolls in the province have been permanently scrapped.

Gauteng is to pay 30 percent of SANRAL’s debt relating to e-tolls.

National government will pay the rest. Lesufi says an announcement from relevant ministers on the controversial E-toll system is imminent.

The Premier says they are trying to find middle ground on the debt repayment method.

“We are pleased to announce that E-tolls have been scrapped permanently in our province. Together with the minister of finance and transport, we will make a joint announcement in this regard together with the national government. We are all on the verge of agreeing on all matters that will finally allow us to gazette the switching off of gantries, most importantly to agree on the debt repayment methods and money collected from paying customers as well as money not collected from non-paying customers. We are of a strong view, this chapter, this part of history in our province will now be finally buried.”