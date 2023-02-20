Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi says the province will unleash all resources at its disposal to fight crime.

Lesufi was giving his maiden State of the Province Address at the Johannesburg City Hall.

He says the budget for crime-fighting will be increased from R750 million to R1 billions over the coming years.

Lesufi says this will include equipping citizens with panic buttons.

“Starting from April this year, we will start to connect our suburbs, townships, businesses, schools and other public places with hi-tech face and car recognition CCTV. We will arm our citizens with panic buttons that will be linked to our law enforcement agencies. These panic buttons will also be linked to our CCTVs and our new state of art in terms of an integrated command center. Every citizen, every time that they feel threatened, will press the button and it will register at the office of our law enforcement agencies.”

Lesufi also promised the citizens of Gauteng that his government will talk less and do more.

Lesufi says if it were up to him, he would have not delivered the speech but rather gone to various sites in Gauteng to showcase what they have done to bring the province back to its former glory.

“Madam Speaker, if I had a choice, I would not deliver the SOPA as our people have lost confidence in what we say. They think we talk too much and do less. My preference would have been to take you to different sites in Gauteng to show you the work we have done and get Gauteng back to work.”

