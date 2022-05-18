A report handed over to Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi, following the investigation into alleged racism and sexual assault at Hoërskool Jan Viljoen in Randfontein, west of Johannesburg, has revealed that problems existed at the school.

On Tuesday, Lesufi met with the school’s governing body, management team, as well as parents of learners at the school where police had to intervene after violence broke out between black and white learners in February.

Luke Enslin, of specialised security services hired by the school to investigate the incident, presented and handed over the report.

“Things were not correct at the school, it is suggested that the disciplinary processes against identified learners, and newly identified learners proceed. We also made a suggestion that the school needs to establish a grievance committee, which in future can handle grievances, so that these things do not get out of hand.”

VIDEO | Lesufi receives Hoërskool Jan Viljoen report: