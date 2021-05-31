[File Image] The protesters want the school board and staff complement to be transformed as well as the hair policy of the school.

Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi says he is hopeful that issues of transformation at Cornwall Hill College in Irene, Pretoria, will be resolved soon.

This follows a protest on Monday morning by black learners and parents at the school over allegations of racism.

The protesters want the school board and staff complement to be transformed as well as the hair policy of the school.

One of the learners gives a startling testimony of her experience of racism at the #CornwallHillCollege #racism #sabcnews pic.twitter.com/HkWPqdYE5B — Patricia Visagie (@Patrweezy) May 31, 2021

Telling black parents to send their kids to black only schools is not the answer to racism. If anything you are perpetuating segregation as opposed to encouraging assimilation. Kids should be able to access any school without the looming threat of racism #cornwallhillcollege pic.twitter.com/r5NvihqYUm — Sue Nyathi (@SueNyathi) May 31, 2021

The school is also accused of ignoring complaints that parents and learners had submitted in a memorandum early in 2020.

Lesufi who visited the school says he hopes to resolve the challenges at the school just like he did with others.

In the video below, Lesufi says non-racialism is the future and no one can stop it:

“I must say, from the history I’ve had with Curro, these things [transformation] are possible. I mean Curro now I rank it amongst those that have gone beyond the problems of racism or lack of transformation.”

“So we are here to play that role, to persuade parties to go back to the negotiating table but most importantly, to ensure that everyone is free to access quality education without any form of limitation,” explains Lesufi.

In the video below, South African Reserve Bank Governor Lesetja Kganyago explains why he’s part of the protesting parents at the school: