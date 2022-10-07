Gauteng’s new Premier Panyaza Lesufi has emphasized the importance of a complete review and overhaul of the province’s public healthcare system, saying several of the tenders need to be done away with.

Lesufi was sworn in as Gauteng’s 7th Premier on Thursday. He says that his priorities include efficient service delivery in healthcare, transport, water and electricity.

“My view is that we know people must eat in hospital every day. Why should we go out on tender on that when we can build internal capacity? My view is that we know hospitals must be cleaned. Why do we have to access that when we people can be appointed to clean hospitals? Why can’t we have a pharmaceutical company owned by the provincial government so that we can go and buy directly from the people who produce those medications? So indeed, there is a complete review and overhaul on how we are going to handle health matters. I am very serious about that.”

Newly-elected Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi briefs the media after being sworn in:

Lesufi further stressed the importance of addressing issues of public sector healthcare, transport, water and electricity. “If we get the public health system right, there will be no need for people to go for private health because it becomes costly. If you check the issue of transport, it is the public transport that is reliable and dependent people will not have to stress about the price of fuel. If you check the issue of water and lights, if it is reliable and dependable, people don’t have to buy bottled water or generators.” INFOGRAPHIC | Newly-elected Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi <br />