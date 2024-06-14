Lesufi elected Gauteng Premier for second term

Reading Time: 2 minutes

African National Congress’ (ANC) Panyaza Lesufi has been elected as the Premier of Gauteng for a second term. Lesufi was elected unopposed.

He says his priority is less talk and more work to grow the province.

“I am nothing without our alliance partners but most importantly, the movement of the people, by the people. Thank you so much for assigning me to be an instrument of change. Thank you so much for assigning me to be an instrument of liberation. To the ANC PEC, you have once more demonstrated that our unity agenda is solid and unshakable. Fellow honourable members, failure is not an option, but success is compulsory. Less talk more work. Let’s grow Gauteng together. I thank you,” says Lesufi.

Meanwhile, the ANC’s Audrey Mosupyoe has been elected unopposed as Speaker of the Gauteng Legislature.

Mosupyoe takes over from Ntombi Mekgwe.

Mosupyoe says her responsibility will be to serve the people of Gauteng.

“Our responsibility here as legislators is to serve the people of Gauteng and that should be at the very top of our minds at all given times. I also request the members that all of us request the house and I also commit to the fact that I will respect everybody’s right in the house as per the prescripts of starting with the house rules and any other legislation that is guiding us on how to run the house and let us work together. It is the people of Gauteng we are serving and not our personal interests.”

Hon. Panyaza @Lesufi has been re-elected the 7th Premier of Gauteng unopposed during a Special House Sitting at the Gauteng Provincial Legislature. #GrowingGautengTogether pic.twitter.com/nWcSoBLIMi — Gauteng Provincial Gov (@GautengProvince) June 14, 2024

[IN PICTURES]: Newly elected Members of the Provincial Legislature being sworn in and taking an oath/affirmation, committing themselves to uphold the constitution and serving the people of Gauteng faithfully. #7thGPLegislature pic.twitter.com/3SP903HpSd — Gauteng Provincial Gov (@GautengProvince) June 14, 2024



