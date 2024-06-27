Lesufi denies claims that recruitment programme has been canned

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi has refuted claims that the Nasi iSpani program has been discontinued.

An internal circular bearing the emblem of the Gauteng government has been circulated on social media, mentioning that the Green Army EPWP participants’ contract had ended.

The program was launched in June last year to enhance access to job opportunities in Gauteng.

The Gauteng Premier’s spokesperson Sizwe Pamla says a standardised formula has been adopted for contract extensions for all Nasi iSpani program beneficiaries, including Green Army EPWP participants.

“The provincial government has implemented targeted budget reprioritisation and effectiveness in line with the National Treasury recommendations and provincial government’s desired outcomes, including accommodating personnel costs. Premier Lesufi assures all Nasi iSpani beneficiaries that this ground-breaking initiative is still very much intact.”

MEDIA STATEMENT: Premier @Lesufi refutes allegations that the Nasi iSpani programme has been discontinued as baseless, false, and malicious. pic.twitter.com/2Ij40tkJr1 — Gauteng Provincial Gov (@GautengProvince) June 27, 2024