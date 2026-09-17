Search
Close this search box.
sabc-plus-logo

Home

Lesufi declares war against Ekurhuleni woman killer

Police comb the scene where a ninth body of a woman was found in Villa Liza township in Boksburg, September 17, 2026.
  • Police comb the scene where a ninth body of a woman was found in Villa Liza township in Boksburg, September 17, 2026.
  • Image Credits :
  • Thato Letsaba
Viola May

Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi says the perpetrator or perpetrators behind the murders of several women in Ekurhuleni have declared war on the state.

This follows the discovery of the ninth body in Villa Liza township in Boksburg on Thursday morning.

A passerby discovered the half-naked body of the woman.

Speaking to the SABC News, Lesufi says, “We’ll get them. They must not despair, and they must not lose hope and feel otherwise. We’ll get them. They can do whatever they want to do; they’ve declared war and we’ll return that war.”

“We are not going to relax or be scared of anyone. They’ve declared war against the state and we’ll respond. And I have trust in the law enforcement agencies,” adds Lesufi.

[GRAPHIC CONTENT] Fear grips residents after ninth woman’s body found

MOST READ
  1. Trevor Tutu, son of late Arch Desmond Tutu, passes away
  2. Parents of missing Joburg toddler fear he’s been trafficked
  3. Govt’s response to Zuma’s Gupta meeting in India under scrutiny
  4. Former KZN MEC for Human Settlements Dr Ntuthuko Mahlaba passes away
  5. Olivenhoutbosch residents protest against undocumented migrants
  6. Church urges compassion for migrants during repatriation
  7. Family of missing Gallants player Thapelo Dhludhlu receives threats
  8. Ellis Park roars as SA beat England in Nations Championship opener
  9. Iranians mourn Khamenei at Tehran farewell ceremony
  10. Iranians flock to Khamenei’s funeral after wartime death
RELATED STORIES
Preferred Source Follow on Google News