Lesufi declares war against Ekurhuleni woman killer

Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi says the perpetrator or perpetrators behind the murders of several women in Ekurhuleni have declared war on the state.

This follows the discovery of the ninth body in Villa Liza township in Boksburg on Thursday morning.

A passerby discovered the half-naked body of the woman.

Speaking to the SABC News, Lesufi says, “We’ll get them. They must not despair, and they must not lose hope and feel otherwise. We’ll get them. They can do whatever they want to do; they’ve declared war and we’ll return that war.”

“We are not going to relax or be scared of anyone. They’ve declared war against the state and we’ll respond. And I have trust in the law enforcement agencies,” adds Lesufi.

[GRAPHIC CONTENT] Fear grips residents after ninth woman’s body found