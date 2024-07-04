Lesufi confident new Cabinet will improve state of Gauteng

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi says one of his administration’s top priorities will be to fight crime and corruption in the province.

The new members of the executive council comprise seven members of the African National Congress (ANC) and one each from the Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP), Patriotic Alliance (PA) and RISE Mzansi.

All seven ANC MECs are from the previous sixth administration.

Lesufi says he is confident that his newly elected Cabinet will improve the state of the province.

He says, “Our mandate is simple, crime, corruption and lawlessness must be crushed mercilessly. Our mandate is simple, municipalities must play their part so that we can support them. Our mandate is simple, we must revatilise our CBDs. In particular Johannesburg, in particular townships especially Alexandra, our hostels and informal settlements, and we are ready to make this administration better again.”

VIDEO | Gauteng swears in 10-member executive council: