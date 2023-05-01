The African National Congress (ANC) Gauteng Provincial Chairperson, Panyaza Lesufi, has made a commitment to alliance partners, the SACP and Cosatu, in the province that consultations will take place to avoid any rift.

He says all worker related matters will urgently receive attention, through the SACP in Gauteng, to ensure that workers are not subjected to exploitation by employers.

Lesufi was addressing thousands of workers gathered in Pretoria to commemorate Workers Day.

“The only thing (we) are calling comrades is that let’s consult each other before we can take any action, so that we can solve problems that need to be attended to within our provincial government. So, we are ready to engage with you. We are ready to deliver services together with you.”

May Day | Cosatu, SACP, ANC observe Workers’ Day at Lily Mine:

Meanwhile, workers attending the Workers Day rally in Burgersfort, Limpopo, have called on union leaders to be honest when negotiating for salaries with the employers at the Bargaining Council.

Workers affiliated to Cosatu and others gathered at the Mapodile Stadium.

The workers have called on union leaders to work closely with their members.

“I think the issue here is those who have been deployed to come back to all the structures that have deployed them in parliament because, in essence, we have realised that wherever they reach the high level, they are no longer interested in whatever challenges the workers are having. They are aware of the challenges the workers are having, but when they are there, they change colours and that’s something that needs to be questioned by members on the ground. That’s why we are losing.”

SADTU president Maphila Magope to address Workers’ Day rally in Limpopo: