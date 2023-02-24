Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi has blasted the opposition parties in the Gauteng Legislature saying that they talk too much without offering solid alternatives to the plans he presented during his State of the Province Address (SOPA).

Lesufi was replying to the debate on the address he presented on Monday.

During the SOPA debate yesterday opposition parties criticised Lesufi’s speech for lacking details and filled with unrealistic promises especially relating to the fight against crime.

Lesufi says the opposition have nothing better to offer and are only preoccupied with the upcoming 2024 general elections.

“Opposition parties are obsessed with 2024. They are now using it as Gogo to scare us. We will not surrender this hard-fought liberty to formations that are directionless and aimless and only rely on perceived view that they will win 2024. It will not be easy to take this thing if you don’t pull up your socks, opposition parties. It will not be easy to take this thing if you don’t provide real, tangible, alternative solutions to South African’s problems. Cheap talk is cheap, rhetoric is cheap. The talk of corruption and Western Cape will no longer buy you votes.”

