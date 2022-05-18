The Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi says his department is waiting for one more report on alleged racism at Hoërskool Jan Viljoen in Randfontein west of Johannesburg before taking action.

The second report on an alleged sexual assault was handed to him on Tuesday.

Lesufi met with the governing body, management team, as well as parents of learners at the school where police had to intervene after violence broke out between black and white learners in February.

The school had hired specialised security services to investigate the incident. Lesufi says all the reports will inform what decision they will take.

“There’s a report from the South African Human Rights Commission, especially on matters related to race in particular, whether the school has necessary regulations or laws to manage race relations. And there’s another report that was commissioned and I only received yesterday on the sexual related accusation, where a certain teacher has been accused by learners that he has been harassing them. Upon conclusion of those two reports, as a department, we’ll consolidate them and produce one report.”

Earlier in the year tensions ran high in the school where reported clashes between black and white learners were reported after allegations of racism and sexual assault arose.

VIDEO | Lesufi receives Hoërskool Jan Viljoen alleged racism and sexual assault report: