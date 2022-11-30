The integrated, sustainable, and risk-informed management of Lesotho’s catchment areas is expected to result in the country’s biodiversity conservation.

The ReNoka, which means We are a River, is a National program that involves citizens in the restoration of land and water in Lesotho and the Senqu-Orange River basin. It advocates for capacity building in local government institutions and local councils.

A total of 321 community-based associations in six priority sub-catchment areas, including rangeland management associations, herds associations, funeral and money lending schemes have been part of this project.

The community has come to realise that the development of their area is better handled by themselves and they are reaping the benefits.

“This ReNoka project, we never fully comprehended. But when we learnt that it’s about caring for our environment, we then appreciated that the environment needs to be clean. There shouldn’t be any dongas and rangelands must be preserved,” says local chief Lehloba Khabo.

ReNoka is partnering with local tertiary education institutions to promote and cultivate a crop of young and fresh climate-smart actors of the future.