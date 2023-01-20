The credibility of Lesotho’s Independent Electoral Commission is under scrutiny. This comes after the IEC admitted in a self-initiated court proceeding that it had incorrectly announced four PR (Proportional Representation) seats to undeserving members.

The Basotho Action Party and several individuals say the taxpayers are forking out over R200 000 each month, to pay for four people who may be in the National Assembly irregularly.

The 2022 national assembly elections were a game-changer in Lesotho’s politics. While the mountain kingdom is often known for violent post-election political conflicts, this time, it is the IEC that is feeling the heat.

“We have accepted the elections and its outcome…errors that needed to be corrected,” says Lebohang Thotanyana, Secretary-General, Basotho Action Party.

“What we are saying is that…what was going to happen,” says Media Practitioner in Lesotho, Kananelo Boloetsi.

The IEC had earlier taken self-corrective measures by approaching the courts to rectify its miscalculation but it says the court has not treated the case with the urgency it deserves.

“Now, the question would be…I’m not sure,” says the Director of Elections at the Independent Electoral Commission, Advocate Mpaiphele Maqutu.

The aggrieved parties have written to the Council of State to request His Majesty, the King to establish a tribunal to investigate the IEC’s credibility and fitness to hold office. But, His Majesty’s office says this matter belongs with the office of the Attorney-General.

“Attorney General is the member of…his majesty a legal opinion on this matter,” Boloetsi adds.

“We are not saying fire the…constitutional mandate that they have,” Thotanyana adds.

Pressure is mounting on the IEC to face the music.

“We feel, without betting an eyelid…surely that should count for something,” Advocate Maqutu adds.

All eyes are now on the office of the attorney-general and the council of state to speedily respond and provide a remedy and see this matter through to an amicable solution.