Lesotho turns to SMEs to unlock AfCFTA trade opportunities

Lesotho is sharpening its focus on small businesses as it looks to unlock opportunities under regional trade agreements and the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA). The Lesotho Trade and Industry Ministry is hosting a three-day workshop aimed at helping small businesses compete, expand and tap into Africa’s growing market.

A market of more than 1.3 billion people and a combined GDP of about 3.4 trillion US dollars, that is the opportunity presented by the African Continental Free Trade Area.

But for Lesotho, accessing that market means ensuring its small businesses are ready to compete.

“This agreement represents unprecedented opportunities for Lesotho’s businesses. Diversify their export market, integrate into value chain and upskill their operations. However, to benefit from these opportunities our SMEs need practical knowledge and skills,” says Lesotho’s Principal Secretary in the Ministry of Trade, Palesa Matobako.

The ambition goes beyond simply selling more goods. Lesotho wants increased trade to grow businesses, attract investment, build skills and create sustainable jobs for Basotho.

United Nations representative in Lesotho, Dr Jacqueline Olweya, “The success of the workshop should ultimately be reflected not only in knowledge learnt in three days of us being here but in markets, in enterprises becoming more export ready and the partnerships and synergy developed here. Products being tested against high demand.”

But opportunity means little without access. Regional and international partners are using the workshop to help businesses understand trade rules, identify competitive advantages and turn continental agreements into real commercial opportunities.

“It is not only to say you’re producing. The market is open for us as Africans, so the products should be originating from the continent, from our countries. Sell within the African continent,” says Programme Officer for Regional Trade at the SADC Secretariat, Motheba Malibeng.

Policy researcher at the Southern African Customs Union, Terence Mabaso says the focus should be on products the continent has comparative advantage on.

“You have comparative advantage in Mohair that is something that can be exploited and fully expanded on. You got advantage in Flora, having been almost at top of Africa with trees that can only grow here.”

For Lesotho, the AfCFTA is not about abandoning traditional export markets, it is about widening the net and making Basotho businesses more competitive.