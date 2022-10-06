Lesotho will hold parliamentary elections on Friday after politicians failed to pass constitutional reforms meant to end years of political instability.

The country has been run by the All Basotho Convention (ABC) since 2017.

However, divisions within the party have given it two prime ministers over five years.

They include former Prime Minister Thomas Thabane who stepped down in 2020 after being charged with the murder of his ex-wife.

Thabane has denied any wrong-doing and the charges were later dropped.

At least 65 political parties, that is 2 560 candidates, will be contesting this election.

Some are the splinter parties from the ruling ABC and others are new formations mostly from the youth, who went out of their way saying that they want their voices heard in this election.

‘Free and fair’

On Monday, International Relations Minister Naledi Pandor urged Lesotho to ensure the upcoming polls are free and fair.

The landlocked nation has experienced political instability for years and this prompted the SADC region to send President Cyril Ramphosa to mediate the impasse.

In May, a SADC facilitation team lead by the retired Deputy Justice Dikgang Moseneke went to Lesotho to put out fires that may stand in the way of the much anticipated Omnibus Bill.

Pandor appealed to political parties to accept the outcome of the polls.

“President Ramaphosa devoted a great deal of energy to support the people and government of Lesotho to get to the point that they are now. We thank him for his facilitation and we wish the people of Lesotho well as they proceed to the elections. Again, we hope when the results come will be accepted.”

VIDEO: Over the weekend, the Revolution for Prosperity party hosted their final rally:



Additional reporting by Reuters.