In a week, the Kingdom of Lesotho will be heading to the National Assembly elections. Early voters consisting of the security sector, the foreign embassy and the media fraternity cast their ballots on Friday.

While there were slight delays in the opening of some voting stations, the electoral commission cited minor challenges that were immediately attended to.

Once more, the Manthabiseng Convention Centre will be a dedicated IEC Centre for this year’s National Elections.

Just under 700 early voters are expected in this particular polling station and while there were minor challenges, the process has been smooth.

For many Basotho who will be casting their ballots in the coming week, the proof of identity remains important but the commission is stretching a helping hand to those who may have challenges.

Multiple observer mission teams have already arrived in the country to witness this year’s elections. And as most parties will be holding their final rallies this weekend, it looks like it’s all systems go for the October 7th polls.