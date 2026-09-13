Search
Close this search box.
sabc-plus-logo

Home

Lesotho receives equipment from WHO to strengthen pandemic response

  • WHO Lesotho has provided ICT and medical equipment valued at approximately R2.5 million to the Government of Lesotho
  • Image Credits :
  • @WHOLesotho
SABC News

Lesotho has received medical and ICT equipment from the World Health Organisation’s (WHO) Pandemic Fund, aimed at strengthening disease surveillance and response across Southern Africa.

The equipment includes blood-glucose monitors, blood-pressure machines, and computer hardware and software.

As Southern Africa prepares for a predicted El Niño season, the WHO is stepping up efforts to detect and respond to disease outbreaks early.

Lesotho is among the beneficiaries.

Dr Innocent Nuwagira, a WHO representative for Lesotho, says this move will help with early detection and emergencies.

“For Lesotho, the support comes at a critical time. Equipping health workers with tools to improve patient care and strengthen the country’s response to health threats.”

The equipment is worth about R2,5 million, and the investment is expected to strengthen Lesotho’s ability to spot health threats early, respond faster and deliver essential care.

MOST READ
  1. Trevor Tutu, son of late Arch Desmond Tutu, passes away
  2. Parents of missing Joburg toddler fear he’s been trafficked
  3. Govt’s response to Zuma’s Gupta meeting in India under scrutiny
  4. Former KZN MEC for Human Settlements Dr Ntuthuko Mahlaba passes away
  5. Olivenhoutbosch residents protest against undocumented migrants
  6. Church urges compassion for migrants during repatriation
  7. Family of missing Gallants player Thapelo Dhludhlu receives threats
  8. Ellis Park roars as SA beat England in Nations Championship opener
  9. Iranians mourn Khamenei at Tehran farewell ceremony
  10. Iranians flock to Khamenei’s funeral after wartime death
RELATED STORIES
Preferred Source Follow on Google News