Lesotho receives equipment from WHO to strengthen pandemic response

Lesotho has received medical and ICT equipment from the World Health Organisation’s (WHO) Pandemic Fund, aimed at strengthening disease surveillance and response across Southern Africa.

The equipment includes blood-glucose monitors, blood-pressure machines, and computer hardware and software.

WHO Lesotho has provided ICT and medical equipment valued at approximately US$150,000 (almost 2.5 million Maloti) to the Government of Lesotho, strengthening the country’s capacity to prevent, detect and respond to public health threats. 💻 53 Laptops

🖥️ 20 Desktops

📱 35… pic.twitter.com/tfaLSdUJMv — WHO Lesotho (@WHOLesotho) September 11, 2026

As Southern Africa prepares for a predicted El Niño season, the WHO is stepping up efforts to detect and respond to disease outbreaks early.

Lesotho is among the beneficiaries.

Dr Innocent Nuwagira, a WHO representative for Lesotho, says this move will help with early detection and emergencies.

“For Lesotho, the support comes at a critical time. Equipping health workers with tools to improve patient care and strengthen the country’s response to health threats.”

The equipment is worth about R2,5 million, and the investment is expected to strengthen Lesotho’s ability to spot health threats early, respond faster and deliver essential care.