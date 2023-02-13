Ahead of the reopening of the 11th parliament, opposition parties in Lesotho are up in arms, accusing the new government of failure to deliver the most basic services, while crime and corruption are at their peak.

Opposition parties outside parliament are also accusing the country’s Independent Electoral Commission of misallocating Proportional Seats in parliament.

The election fever in Lesotho is simmering down. Hope for, and political rhetoric about sweeping changes within the first hundred days seem to have become yet another pipe dream.

The opposition is up in arms.

“These include that those in and many others,” says Democratic Congress deputy leader, Motlalentoa Letsosa.

The Democratic Congress is also worried about sluggish implementation of national reforms and the lack of transparency in a rather questionable appointment of the ex-KZN Asset Forfeiture Unit boss, Knorx Molelle.

Molelle was recently appointed as the head of the anti-corruption body in Lesotho.

“It’s not about him as a person, we don’t even know him,” says Democratic Congress leader, Mathibeli Mokhothu.

“It must be noted that the parliament, no summons on his desk,” says the chairperson of IPC Alliance Paul Masiu.

Meanwhile, tension is rising among aggrieved parties outside parliament. They accuse the IEC of miscalculating the PR seat, and they believe the act was deliberate.

“So they are not even aware that, it’s not a favour,” says Basotho Patriotic party leader, Tefo Mapesela.

The eleventh National Assembly is expected to resume after the long festive holidays, and Basotho will be watching in earnest whether the government of the day, will like its predecessors, be all talk and no action.

