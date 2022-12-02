There was no love lost between South Africa’s Kevin Lerena and World Boxing Association heavyweight champion Daniel Dubois of Britain, with the two engaging in a war of words ahead of Saturday’s showdown.

Lerena and Dubois will be the main supporting bout for the WBC heavyweight title fight between Tyson Fury and fellow British heavyweight, Derek Chisora in London.

The country has an illustrious history in the heavyweight division with Gerrie Coetzee, Francois Botha and Corrie Sanders winning different versions of it.

Lerena has had 29 professional fights in his career and he’s won 28 of them. Dubois is rebuilding his career following a defeat to Joe Joyce in November of 2020. The two couldn’t wait for Saturday and engaged in a war of words at the final press conference ahead of their fight.

“I am a destroyer, you’re going to be right in front of me, trust me we will see,” says Dubois.

“I am not afraid of you, you can’t hit what you can’t see, if I was afraid of you, I could have gone the other route. I showed you the respect and you underestimated me at your own peril,” says Lerena.

Lerena will step into the ring as the underdog on Saturday night.

The 30-year-old, who officially stepped up to the heavyweight division two bouts ago, will attempt to become the fourth South African heavyweight champion of the world.

“It’s a massive fight for South Africa, it’s a heavyweight challenging for the WBA regular title. The last time a South African won a heavyweight title was Corrie Sanders. Kevin is the underdog but he does have a chance, he’s done well as a cruiserweight. He hasn’t lost a fight in eight years,” says Brian Mitchell of Golden Gloves promotions.

Fury will fight compatriot Chisora with an eye on a unification fight with Ukraine’s Oleksandr Usyk, who holds the IBF, WBA and WBO titles, next year.