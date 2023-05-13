The mayor of Limpopo’s Lephalale Municipality has resigned. Louisa Shongwe has only been in the position for three months.

African National Congress (ANC) councillors have been vying for the position.

Shongwe was the third mayor since the November 2021 local government elections.

ANC spokesperson in the Waterberg region Seraka Mapeka says Shongwe has been advised to resign to make way for Aaron Mokgehle who the ANC PEC has recommended.

“Comrade Louisa Shongwe has resigned as mayor of Lephalale municipality we would also like to confirm the fact that sometime next week Comrade Aaron Mokgehle will be elected as a mayor of Lephalale local municipality as per the directive and decision of the African National Congress.”