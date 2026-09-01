Leonard Lekgetho appointed as SIU head

President Cyril Ramaphosa has appointed Leonard Lekgetho as head of the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) with effect from Tuesday.

Lekgetho has been the acting head of the SIU following Advocate Andy Mothibi’s departure from the unit in February to become the National Director of Public Prosecutions.

Presidential spokesperson Vincent Magwenya says Lekgetho brings 19 years of experience from serving in diverse portfolios, including as an investigator in the former Directorate of Special Operations known as the Scorpions. “President Ramaphosa wishes Mr Lekgetho and the leadership and staff of the SIU well, as Mr Lekgetho assumes leadership of an agency that is a critical component of the criminal justice architecture against crime and corruption.”

X | @SABCNews | President Cyril Ramaphosa has appointed Leonard Lekgetho as new SIU Head, effective 1 September 2026. pic.twitter.com/oNz0yS1J4l

— SABC News (@SABCNews) August 31, 2026

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