Leon Edwards delivered the head kick heard around the world on Saturday night.

Rocky just KNOCKED OUT Kamaru Usman! 😱@Leon_edwardsmma has SHOCKED THE WORLD and becomes only the second British UFC Champion ever! 🏆#UFC278 pic.twitter.com/ORXF7RIJkh — #UFC278 on BT Sport (@btsportufc) August 21, 2022

Edwards knocked out Kamaru Usman in the fifth round on a left kick to the head to claim the welterweight title at UFC 278 in Salt Lake City.

Usman had controlled the entire fight and was beating Edwards handily until the challenger connected at the 4:04 mark of the fifth and final round.

Usman led 39-37 on all three judges’ cards.

“I can’t put it into words,” Edwards says.

“I’m proud of myself, I’m proud of my team. Thank you to the UK. Thank you to Jamaica and thank you to my mum for getting me into MMA at the age of 17.” An emotional @Leon_edwardsmma spoke to @Peety_Editor after becoming the new UFC welterweight champion! 🇯🇲 🇬🇧 🏆#UFC278 pic.twitter.com/F37U18KUq1 — #UFC278 on BT Sport (@btsportufc) August 21, 2022

Edwards snapped Usman’s 15-fight winning streak, one shy of Anderson Silva’sUFC record.

The fight was a rematch of a December 2015 bout, won by Usman via unanimous decision. Edwards has not lost since that fight.

Edwards improved to 12-2 (1 NC) in UFC.

Usman had five successful title defenses since defeating Tyron Woodley for the welter weight belt in March 2019.