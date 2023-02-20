The Lekwa-Teemane Local Municipality has cautioned residents against crossing flooded areas. This is as residents in the low-lying areas in Bloemhof and Christiana are being evacuated due to flooding.

The areas got flooded after 12 floodgates were opened at the Vaal Dam.

The municipality has also cautioned against fishing at this time when rivers are also overflowing.

Lekwa-Teemane Municipal Mayor Sebang Motlhabi says they have formed a joint operations centre, comprising the municipality, police and other stakeholders, to ensure the safety of the residents during this period.

“We are pleading with the community, more especially fishermen and women that they must be extremely careful. We are pleading that during this time, they must not go near the river, in an attempt to catch fish. Because that might result or lead into circumstances or events that we would really not want,” adds Motlhabi.

