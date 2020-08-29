Soviet Lekganyane was addressing at the memorial service of ANC and UMkhonto Wesizwe veteran, Mbulaheni David Malada in Makonde village outside Thohoyandou.

African National Congress (ANC) provincial secretary in Limpopo Soviet Lekganyane says he is aware that there is an attempt to launch a fightback by some members in the province to remove President Cyril Ramaphosa.

Lekganyane was addressing at the memorial service of ANC and UMkhonto Wesizwe veteran, Mbulaheni David Malada in Makonde village, outside Thohoyandou.

President Ramaphosa is attending an ANC NEC meeting this weekend where the matter of corruption linked to ANC members is being discussed.

Lekganyane says they will derail any campaign to remove President Ramaphosa.

“It is not that we are not aware that there’s an attempt to launch a fightback campaign in this province against President Ramaphosa that fightback campaign will never go off the ground. We will derail it even before it gets off the ground.”

Lekganyane says the party needs to restore its image and integrity to honour Malada. He insists that Malada was a true son of the revolution and was loyal to the party.

“If we are going to emulate comrade Dambuza, if we are going to honour comrade Dambuza the only way that we can do that is to restore the image and the integrity of the African National Congress. We are standing here today speaking very profoundly about a warrior who represented his people very well, very outstandingly we are on organisation that is being killed by itself.”

