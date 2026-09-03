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Lekganyane denies Parly Committee shielded Feroz Khan

Parliament's Ad Hoc Committee Chairperson Soviet Lekganyane is pictured in Parliament on 04 February 2026.
  • Parliament's Ad Hoc Committee Chairperson Soviet Lekganyane
  • Image Credits :
  • X | @JustSecuCluster
SABC News

Chairperson of the Ad Hoc Committee investigating allegations of criminal infiltration, corruption and political interference in the justice system, Soviet Lekganyane, has rejected allegations that the committee shielded now-fired Crime Intelligence deputy head, Major-General Feroz Khan.

The MK Party (MKP) has repeatedly argued that Khan was mentioned by several witnesses before the committee and should have been called to give his side.

In a heated exchange, MKP MP David Skhosana again challenged the committee’s handling of Khan, prompting a firm response from Lekganyane.

MKP’s David Skhosana: There are clips talking about one person to come and appear before the committee. That never happened.

Chair: If Honourable Skhosana thinks that the committee, in its entirety, has protected General Khan, that is a baseless statement and cannot even be associated with us.

Khan remains a central figure at the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry.

His appearance was postponed to the 28th of this month after he failed to show up on Tuesday.

Khan is facing allegations including corruption, tender fraud, leaking sensitive state information and interference in criminal investigations.

The SAPS has confirmed his dismissal after he failed to appear before a disciplinary hearing. This comes after the Labour Court dismissed his urgent application to interdict the disciplinary process.

Madlanga Commission | Subpoena against Feroz Khan still in force:

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