National Assembly Speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula says legislatures in BRICS countries must ensure that the recent 15th BRICS summit outcomes are fully implemented. Mapisa-Nqakula addressed the media in Kempton Park ahead of the BRICS parliamentary forum assembly. The gathering will bring together parliamentary speakers from the BRICS bloc to look at a number of global challenges.

“Through the BRICS parliamentary forum, member parliaments have a critical role in overseeing legislative actions and monitoring executive branch decisions. To effectively carry out this responsibility, lawmakers scrutinize the outcomes of the heads of state summit,” says Mapisa-Nqakula.

Just in the wake of the BRICS heads of state summit in August, now National Assembly Speakers from the bloc and new members will converge for the 9th BRICS Parliamentary Forum assembly.

“Over 250 delegates are anticipated to attend the assembly, with several critical outcomes expected including the establishment of the BRICS PF through the signing of a memorandum of understanding, the issuance of a declaration or outcome document outlining our shared vision, a decision on establishing the BRICS PF secretariat,” Mapisa-Nqakula elaborates.

Mapisa-Nqakula says the BRICS nations have a valuable opportunity to lead in promoting change and shaping a new global order while preserving multilateralism.

“South Africa’s membership in BRICS has beneficial as it allows us to have a united voice in promoting a world order based on mutual respect and equal sovereignty among nations. Being part of BRICS is essential for South Africa as it offers concrete advantages in areas such as research, innovation, energy, health and education cooperation,” Mapisa Nqakula explains.

The speakers will further focus on a number of issues including energy issues, peace and security and climate change.