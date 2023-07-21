United States legendary singer Tony Bennett has died at the age of 96. He delighted generations of audiences from the 1950s to the 2020s with stylish renditions of classic songs.

His first big hit was with “Because of You” in 1951. In 2021, his second album of duets with Lady Gaga followed it to the top of the charts.

He was the oldest man to have a number one album in the US and in a seven-decade career, sold more than 50 million records worldwide.

He won two Emmys and 19 Grammy Awards.

Condolences are pouring in :

Sending my prayers for and condolences to the family of #TonyBennett whose legendary career spanned seven decades. He marched with us in 1964. He was dedicated to civil and human rights and to the arts. He will live as long as we remember him. #IleftmyheartinSanFrancisco 🙏🏽🎹🎤🕊️ pic.twitter.com/Hnwb9yMxzE — Rev Jesse Jackson Sr (@RevJJackson) July 21, 2023

Rest in peace to the one and only Tony Bennett. Sending love and thoughts to his family, friends and fans all over the world.#TonyBennett pic.twitter.com/g46v2Assgw — All On The Board (@allontheboard) July 21, 2023

Today marks the end of an era, as we say farewell to Tony Bennett. A true star, a true gentleman and a wonderful friend and mentor to Amy. Thank you for the music Tony. Our love and heartfelt condolences to all his family and friends. #TonyBennett @itstonybennett pic.twitter.com/bcoEu7r0No — AmyWinehouseFdation (@AmysFoundation) July 21, 2023