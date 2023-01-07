Legendary indigenous music icon Dr Latozi Mpahleni, also known as Madosini, will be buried on Saturday in Mkhankatho village in Libode, Eastern Cape.

Madosini died of heart complications last month. She played traditional musical instruments such as Uhadi, Umrhubhe and Isitolotolo.

President Cyril Ramaphosa has accorded the music icon a Special Provincial Official Category Two funeral.

The 73-year-old travelled to six continents sharing her music with the world. She kept the tradition of playing indigenous instruments like the Uhadi and Umrhubhe alive and was globally revered for her musical exploits.

African musical icon Dr Latozi Madosini to be laid to rest on Saturday:

Rhodes University recognised her work with an honorary doctorate. Dr Madosini was in France when she collapsed during a performance because of a heart attack.

She was admitted to St. Mary’s hospital in Mthatha because of cardiovascular problems, she later succumbed to her illness.

She taught a lot of people her music including a 9-year-old Esona who will be one of the performers at her funeral.

Madosini, who was born in KwaDlomo on December 25, 1943, could not have imagined such a distinguished future. She was born to Manjuza and Mpahleni Manqineni, and her family relocated to Libode when she was a child.

Teacher

Madosini was an expert in the AmaXhosa bow – the bow traditionally played by young girls.

She received no ‘formal western’ education but was later in great demand as a teacher. She and her sister were loved by their communities for their talent on the umrhubhe.