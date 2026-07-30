Search
Close this search box.
sabc-plus-logo

Home

Legal team brings in Senior Counsel for Shebe Maburna bail appeal

  • Senior counsel Advocate Laurence Hodes brought in to appeal Shebe Maburna's bail
  • Image Credits :
  • Rendani Raliphaswa
SABC News

The lawyer for musician Lehlogonolo Chauke, popularly known by his stage name Shebe Maburna, says the addition of a senior counsel to his legal team is intended to strengthen the bail appeal.

Advocate Michael Khumalo spoke to SABC News on Advocate Laurence Hodes’ appointment ahead of Shebe Maburna’s bail appeal at the Polokwane High Court in Limpopo.

The Lekompo musician has made several unsuccessful attempts to secure bail at the Polokwane Magistrate’s Court and High Court.

He is facing 21 charges, including four counts of attempted murder among others.

Khumalo says the legal team is confident that the new grounds presented before the court are sufficient to secure bail.

“We’ve always been confident in the matter. Our confidence doesn’t begin now, now that we are bringing a senior counsel on board. We’ve always believed that we have got a strong case for bail, favouring his release. The only thing we’ve decided to do is to strengthen our case. We’ve brought him in to proceed with the same bail appeal, and the grounds of appeal are already there. We believe in them.”

VIDEO | Shebe Maburna applies for bail at the High Court in Pretoria

MOST READ
  1. Trevor Tutu, son of late Arch Desmond Tutu, passes away
  2. Parents of missing Joburg toddler fear he’s been trafficked
  3. Govt’s response to Zuma’s Gupta meeting in India under scrutiny
  4. Former KZN MEC for Human Settlements Dr Ntuthuko Mahlaba passes away
  5. Olivenhoutbosch residents protest against undocumented migrants
  6. Church urges compassion for migrants during repatriation
  7. Family of missing Gallants player Thapelo Dhludhlu receives threats
  8. Ellis Park roars as SA beat England in Nations Championship opener
  9. Iranians mourn Khamenei at Tehran farewell ceremony
  10. Iranians flock to Khamenei’s funeral after wartime death
Preferred Source Follow on Google News