Legal team brings in Senior Counsel for Shebe Maburna bail appeal

The lawyer for musician Lehlogonolo Chauke, popularly known by his stage name Shebe Maburna, says the addition of a senior counsel to his legal team is intended to strengthen the bail appeal.

Advocate Michael Khumalo spoke to SABC News on Advocate Laurence Hodes’ appointment ahead of Shebe Maburna’s bail appeal at the Polokwane High Court in Limpopo.

Senior counsel Advocate Laurence Hodes has arrived at the Polokwane high court for Shebe Maburna’s second appeal on new evidence. For more visit https://t.co/TS6YUmN424 Credit: Rendani Raliphaswa pic.twitter.com/DuCzLd4jtq — SABC News (@SABCNews) July 30, 2026

The Lekompo musician has made several unsuccessful attempts to secure bail at the Polokwane Magistrate’s Court and High Court.

He is facing 21 charges, including four counts of attempted murder among others.

Khumalo says the legal team is confident that the new grounds presented before the court are sufficient to secure bail.

“We’ve always been confident in the matter. Our confidence doesn’t begin now, now that we are bringing a senior counsel on board. We’ve always believed that we have got a strong case for bail, favouring his release. The only thing we’ve decided to do is to strengthen our case. We’ve brought him in to proceed with the same bail appeal, and the grounds of appeal are already there. We believe in them.”

Prominent Limpopo-based lekompo musician Lehlogonolo “Shebe Maburna” Chauke is appearing in the High Court in Polokwane on Wednesday for a second bail application based on new evidence. https://t.co/F8WK1NcW0e pic.twitter.com/CcMIOTVfQ7 — SABC News (@SABCNews) July 30, 2026

VIDEO | Shebe Maburna applies for bail at the High Court in Pretoria