Legal representative for suspended Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane says they will take legal steps to ensure President Cyril Ramaphosa appears before the impeachment committee.

Dali Mpofu says he disagrees with the majority of the committee which has found that there is no need to call the president.

Mpofu says they are not calling Ramaphosa in his official capacity, but as a private person.

On Tuesday, the committee resolved that there was no need to call the president following legal opinion by Parliament’s legal services.

Mpofu says they would like to be given an opportunity to clarify any points why they would like the president to appear.

Advocate Fatima Ebrahim from the Parliamentary legal services office told members that the Public Protector is misplaced in so far as she wants to question the president on matters that have been concluded in the courts.

She says the president has no role in the committee as he is neither a complainant nor the subject of the inquiry.

In the report below, request to subpoena President Cyril Ramaphosa denied:

The close working relationship between the office of the Public Protector and the State Security Agency has come to light at the impeachment hearing of Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane.

Acting head of corporate services at Public Protector SA Gumbi Tyelela has told the hearing how an official from the SSA was seconded to the PPSA after the then Chief Operations Officer Kennedy Kaposa left.

Kaposa left after reaching an agreement with the Public Protector and was paid twelve months settlement to leave.

He was initially charged with dereliction of duty.

Other witnesses have also spoken about the interactions between the Public Protector’s office and the State Security agency.