Impeachment Committee to get legal advice on evidence leader dispute

Parliament’s Impeachment Committee will be briefed by the Constitutional and Legal Services Office on Tuesday in relation to President Cyril Ramaphosa’s objection to the appointment of Advocate Thandazani Madonsela as the committee’s evidence leader.

The committee is dealing with administrative work following the Western Cape High Court interdict which halted its public hearings.

This is pending the review of the Section 89 Independent Panel report, which will be heard from Wednesday to Friday.

Committee Chairperson Makashule Gana says, “We are going to receive that advice from the office. We are also going to move closer to finalising the terms of reference of the committee. After the committee adjourns, I’m going to have, as a chairperson of the committee, a briefing with members of the media, taking questions as it relates to work that we’ve been doing since my election as the chair. So this will also be feedback in terms of all the work that has happened in the committee.”

VIDEO | Section 89 Impeachment Committee seeks legal opinion