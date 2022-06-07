Legal representatives in the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial have raised concerns over the media’s coverage of the trial, especially the SABC.

This is due to microphones remaining on during breaks and adjournments, picking up private conversations between legal teams and the accused.

The matter is being carried live on television and streamed on online platforms.

Both the state and defence have asked the high court in Pretoria to address the issue, where five men are on trial for the premeditated murder of the goalkeeper.

Meyiwa was shot and killed in an alleged robbery in October 2014 while visiting the home of his girlfriend Kelly Khumalo.

Counsel for accused number four, advocate Zandile Mshololo says a private conversation between her and the prosecutor was recorded during a tea break is compromising their work.

“I am asking my lord this court to protect us in terms of setting the terms and conditions because when I am asking that guys why do you not switch off the mics because your purpose and intention is to record.

During the breaks, my lord our movement is now limited and compromised, our talking and even when we are discussing work, we are being compromised to such an extent that crucial information has now been disseminated to the world and information that I cannot even share with this court. My lord that is why I’m saying we need real protection.”

Senzo Meyiwa murder trial:

Meanwhile, the forensic expert who collected evidence at the scene where former Orlando Pirates and Bafana Bafana goalkeeper Senzo Meyiwa was shot, says he also finds it strange that there were traces of blood in the lounge and not on the kitchen floor where he is said to have been shot.

Sergeant Thabo Mosia who is continuing to testify in the trial, says, he could not find traces of blood on the kitchen floor when he arrived at the scene.

Five men are on trial in the Pretoria high court for his murder. They have all pleaded not guilty to the crime.

Advocate Mshololo for accused number five, put it to him that the scene was contaminated after a witness statement alleged that one of the neighbours, Maggie Phiri cleaned the floor before the police arrived.