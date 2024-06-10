Legal move by MK Party to halt Parliament’s first sitting

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Lawyers for the uMkhonto we Sizwe (MK) Political Party have sent a letter of demand to the Secretary of Parliament, Xolile George and Chief Justice Raymond Zondo asking both offices to refrain from convening the first sitting of parliament.

MK Party lawyers have told SABC News that failure to comply with the letter of demand would result in court action.

This demand comes after the IEC officially handed over lists of members of Parliament and Provincial Legislatures to the Chief Justice who handed them over to the Secretary of Parliament paving the way for the swearing-in of members soon.

The MK Party has had a number of grievances since the results were declared by the IEC with the party contending that they need to be resolved prior to the first sitting of parliament.

Meanwhile, the National Assembly has confirmed that the first sitting of the National Assembly will go ahead as planned. This is despite some political parties saying they won’t attend the first sitting.

First National Assembly sitting to proceed as planned: