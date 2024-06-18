Legal expert explains Firearms Control Act in Malema’s case

Reading Time: < 1 minute

A defence witness who is a legal expert has sought to interpret the Firearms Control Act in the case of Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema and his bodyguard Adriaan Snyman in the East London Regional Court in the Eastern Cape.

Martin Hood says the Act has no provisions that make it unlawful to hand a firearm to a person who does not have a firearm licence.

Malema and Snyman are alleged to have unlawfully discharged a firearm during the EFF’s fifth anniversary celebrations at a stadium in Mdantsane in 2018.

Malema is charged with contravening the Act while Snyman’s charge relates to handing the firearm to the EFF leader.

Live stream: Malema and bodyguard’s public firearm discharge case: