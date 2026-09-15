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Leeds thrash Newcastle 4-1 to climb to third in Premier League

  • Leeds United's Dominic Calvert-Lewin celebrates scoring their third goal.
  • Image Credits :
  • Reuters
Reuters

Leeds United climbed to third in the Premier League after a dominant 4-1 victory over Newcastle ​United on Monday.

A devastating 14-minute spell before halftime ‌laid the foundation for Leeds’ win as an own goal from Lewis Miley, coupled with strikes from Jayden Bogle ​and Dominic Calvert-Lewin, put Daniel Farke’s side firmly ​in control.

Noah Okafor added a fourth after ⁠the break.

The result moved Leeds onto eight points, ​four behind champions Arsenal at the top of the ​table.

Leeds took the lead in fortunate fashion in the 32nd minute when Ao Tanaka’s effort took successive deflections off Sean ​Steur and Miley before looping beyond goalkeeper Lukas ​Hornicek.

The hosts doubled their advantage less than three minutes later, with ‌Bogle ⁠credited with the goal after Calvert-Lewin’s header appeared to glance off the defender on its way into the net.

Calvert-Lewin then got on the scoresheet himself ​deep into first-half ​stoppage time, ⁠calmly firing across Hornicek to register his eighth career goal against Newcastle.

Newcastle’s problems ​continued after the interval as Okafor finished ​neatly ⁠to make it 4-0 and put the contest beyond doubt.

Substitute Bazoumana Toure grabbed a late consolation for ⁠the visitors ​in the 90th minute, but ​it was little more than a footnote on a difficult evening ​for Newcastle.

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